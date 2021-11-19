Lorene Johnson Duncan, Clinton

Lorene Johnson Duncan, age 89, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Lorene loved her family, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She worked at the Anderson County Courthouse until she became a mother. She enjoyed gardening, especially roses, she also enjoyed traveling and loved family gatherings at her home. Everyone was welcome there.



Lorene is preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Margaret Johnson; husband, Hubert Duncan Jr; son, Hubert Duncan III; brothers, L.E. Johnson, Allen Ray Johnson, King Johnson and Eugene Johnson; sister, Margie Bice.



She is survived by her daughters, Jeanne Duncan (Mike) of Alcoa, TN, Lora Nickell (Mark) of Smyrna, TN, and bonus daughter Brenda Duncan of Clinton, TN; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; special neighbors, The Perkins Family, The Mays Family, The Ward Family, and Mary and Mack Murphy.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Sunday, November 21, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow. Brother Mark Nickell and Keith Nickell officiating. Interment will be at Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church or Shriner’s Hospital. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

