Linda Henderson, Sunbright

Retired teacher Linda Henderson’s spirit didn’t come to an end with her death. Linda passed away suddenly on Nov. 10th, 2021 at the age of 71. She taught at Sunbright for 39 years and left behind generations of students who will honor her legacy by living life to the fullest.

Linda was born Linda Ann Stanford in 1950 in Fort Campbell, Ky. She completed her Bachelor’s degree at University of the Cumberlands. While teaching at Sunbright School, Linda met her husband Bobby Ray and they married in 1975. After teaching for several years, she went back to school to complete her Master’s degree at Tusculum University. Linda loved her school and students and shared her passion for learning with thousands of students over the years.

Linda was a loving wife and mother and adored her granddaughter. She loved to read and enjoyed solving puzzles of any kind: crossword, sudoku, jigsaw, and others. Linda never met a student she didn’t have faith in or a group of kids that she wouldn’t feed.

Preceded by: Parents James Stanford and Betty Hawn Stanford and step-parents Segal Jeffers and Beverly Stanford. Brothers: Leonard Edward Jeffers and Randall Paul Jeffers.

Survived by: Husband of 46 years Bobby Ray Henderson, daughter Sara McAfee and son Nathan Henderson, and granddaughter Mackenzie McAfee. Sisters Marion Stanford / Mike Hardy, Ruth Morgan / Jimmy Morgan, Betty Jane Watkins / Jesse Watkins, Peggy Jeffers. Brothers Carl Wayne Jeffers / Nancy Jeffers, Clyde Jeffers / Cindy Jeffers, Mark Jeffers / Lisa Jeffers.

The family will receive friends Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Tom Robbins officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Linda Henderson.

