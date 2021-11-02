Lester Milburn Hendershot, Kingston

Lester Milburn Hendershot age 57 of Kingston passed away October 26, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center. Lester was a member of Maranatha Ministries at Paint Rock Valley and worked for Roane Metals Group as a truck driver.

Preceded in death by his father Lester Ray Hendershot and daughter Lauren Michelle Hendershot.

Survived by wife Brenda Hendershot, sons Lester Matthew and Luke Marshall Hendershot, mother Loretta Bailey, special cousins Jeff and Jimmy Russell, and several other family members.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the graveside service to follow at 2:30 p.m. in Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Hendershot Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

