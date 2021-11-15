Leslie H. Murphy, Oak Ridge

Leslie H. Murphy age 74 of Oak Ridge, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from a heart attack.  

He was born on June 12, 1947, in Knoxville where he lived until his family moved to Illinois when he was a teenager. In Illinois, he was a member of the Elks Lodge and worked as a Security Guard. He moved back to this area in 1978 and worked as a Security Guard for many different places and as a Sign Builder for Plasti-Line. Leslie enjoyed watching Westerns and Moonshiners. He also frequently attended flea markets and car shows.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Mae Yarber; father, William “Hillard” Murphy; infant son, Michael Murphy; brothers, Donald Murphy and Lester Murphy; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Survivors include his wife, Sonya Murphy; daughter, Cheryl Jenkins; sons, Christopher Murphy and Leslie Murphy; sister, Sandra Bialczak; grandchildren, Michael, Amanda, Jacob, Brandon, Jessica, Jazlyn, Ethan, and Emma; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Greyson, Everly, and Andre; niece, Bonnie Lasch; nephew, Robin Bialczak; and special friend, Richard Epperson.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Murphy family. www.Sharpfh.com.

