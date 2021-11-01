Kingston Man Arrested on Drug Warrants, Passenger Faces Meth Charges

Brad Jones 1 min ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

Brian Howard Wampler of Kingston, Tracy Michelle Evans of Harriman

On October 29, 2021 at around 10:30 PM, Deputies with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store on North Kentucky Street in Kingston TN.  The driver of the vehicle, Brian Wampler of Kingston, had outstanding warrants for Methamphetamine Distribution.  Wampler was subsequently arrested.  The passenger, Tracy Evans of Harriman TN, was found to be in possession of 517 grams of Methamphetamine.  Evans was arrested and charged with Manufacturing/Delivery/Sale of Methamphetamine.  Wampler is being held on the warrant from another Agency and Evans is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Tracy Michelle Evans
RaceW
SexF
Eye ColorBRO
Hair ColorGRY
Weight120
Height5 00
Admit Date10-29-2021
Admit Time11:27 PM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sell Or Possess10-29-2021General Sessions Stevens12-07-2021$150,000.00Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Brian Howard Wampler
RaceW
SexM
Eye ColorHAZ
Hair Color 
Weight170
Height5 10
Admit Date10-29-2021
Admit Time11:07 PM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Failure To Appear10-29-2021General Session Humphrey11-30-2021$60,000.00Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Violation Of Probation/Parole10-29-2021General Session Humphrey11-30-2021 No BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Violation Of Probation/Parole10-29-2021General Session Humphrey11-30-2021 No BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sell Or Possess10-29-2021Criminal Court Wicks11-01-2021$7,500.00Appearance with ConditionsRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sell Or Possess10-29-2021Criminal Court Wicks11-01-2021$7,500.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Region 2-2A Comes Down to the Wire

Yet another local race is coming down to the wire and that is Region 2 …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: