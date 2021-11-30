Kevin Riggs, Rockwood

Kevin Riggs, age 45, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at his home. He was born November 29, 1975, in Wurzburg, Germany. Kevin was a member of the Glen Alice Christian Church in Rockwood and was a machinist at MPP in Rockwood. He loved his family dearly. He was preceded in death by his Father-in-law, Lawrence “Pap” Cunningham, Sr.; Brothers-in-law, Louis “Cowboy” Goldberg, and Lawrence “Larry” Cunningham, Jr.; and uncle, Randy Henley.

Survivors include:

Wife of 19 years: Sandi Riggs of Rockwood, TN

Sons and Their Spouses: Chris Ryans (Brandi) of Cookeville, TN

Craig Ryans (Rachael) of Rockwood, TN

William Riggs of Harriman, TN

Anthony Riggs of Harriman, TN

Parents: Bill & Sharon Johnson of Rockwood, TN

Father: John William Riggs of Missouri

Grandmother: “Granny” Henley of Spring City, TN

Grandchildren: Braylin Cartwright, Cyan Cartwright, Blake Ryans, Tanner Ryans, Kylee Ryans, Andrew Ryans, Chloe Howell, and Ryan Russell

Twin Brother: Keith Riggs (Linda) of Harriman, TN

Sister: Melissa Retzler (Brian) of Rockwood, TN

Step-Sister: Debbie Johnson of Knoxville, TN

Mother-in-law: Loretta “Maw” Cunningham of Rockwood, TN

Sister-in-law: Terri Ward (Chuck) of Rockwood, TN

Best Friend: Chuck Ward of Rockwood, TN

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 3, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Committal services and interment will follow in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee

