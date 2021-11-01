Kenneth Jerre Osborne, Clinton

Kenneth Jerre Osborne, age 79 of Clinton, TN passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Methodist Medical in Oak Ridge, TN. He was a wonderful husband and father, who dearly loved his family. Kenneth enjoyed fishing and loved to watch westerns. Before he retired, he was dedicated to his job of 48 years of driving a school bus.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Fain and Ruby Osborne; son, Brandan Osborne; brothers, Allen Osborne, and Arlin Osborne; and his sister, Linda Churchwell.



Kenneth is survived by his wife of 34 years, Brenda Osborne of Clinton, TN; sons, Kenneth (K.J.) Osborne of Clinton, TN, and Travis Wiggins of Chattanooga, TN; daughters, Holly Golden and husband Steve of Andersonville, TN, Angela, Billie, and Frankie; brother, Ronnie Osborne of Clinton, TN; sisters, Esther of Kentucky, Julie of Missouri, and Paulette of Tennessee. He also leaves behind several grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



Kenneth’s family will receive his friends on Monday, November 1, 2021, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary, with his funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm with Brother Robert Jones officiating. His family and friends will meet at Jones Mortuary on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, to leave in procession to Sunset cemetery for his 11:00 am graveside service. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

