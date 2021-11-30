Kendell Gene Martin, Kingston

Mr. Kendell Gene Martin, age 48 of Kingston, TN passed away on November 22, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. He was born on January 21, 1972. Kendell was a determined person if he set his mind to do something he did it. He always enjoyed playing pool and riding horses. He loved his family and especially loved his mother. He is preceded in death by his father, Fred L. Martin; Sister-In-Law, Mary Foster; Nephew, Samuel Demarcus Foster.

He is Survived by:

Mother: Mary Robinson Martin of Oak Ridge, TN

Brother: Sam Foster of Kingston, TN

Sister: Glenda Maria Barnes of Knoxville, TN

Brother and Sister-In-Law: Albert Darrell and Glenda Foster of Knoxville, TN

Sister: Cheryl Jones of Montgomery, AL

Brother: Fredrick Martin of Kingston, TN

Brother: Roainee Martin of Loudon, TN

Brother: Clayton Martin of Kingston, TN

Niece: Checovoia and Josh Bruce

Nephew: Melvin Miller

Niece: Keisha and Kyle Williams

Nephew: Cole Miller

Great Nieces and Nephews: Lucas Bruce, Javarr Miller, Kyla Williams, and Karah Williams

A host of other nieces and nephews and many extended relatives and friends including the Whitehead family.

The family has chosen to have a cremation with no services to be scheduled. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, TN is serving the family of Mr. Kendell Martin.

