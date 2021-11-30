Jordan Pitts, Clinton

Jordan Pitts, age 39 of Clinton went home to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, November 20, 2021, after injuries sustained in an accident. Jordan was an employee at Hardees in South Clinton and loved playing video games in his free time. He was born on June 30, 1982, in Knoxville, Tennessee. The past two years of his life he spent with his best friend and surrounding neighbors in South Clinton whom he loved spending time with. He’s preceded in death by his grandparents, Clyde and Wanda Ezell; brother, and several other family members.

He is survived by a brother, Adrian Pitts; best friend, Casey Hall; cousins, Kim Cantrell & husband Alan; special cousins, Chase, Blake, & Kendra Morris; special friends, Michelle & Scott Stockstill, and Donny; his co-workers at Hardees in South Clinton.

Jordan will be missed by anyone that knew him.

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Knoxville Pays It Forward, 6213 Ellesmere Drive, Knoxville, TN 37921. Holley Gamble Funeral in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

