Jimmy Keeton, Sunbright

Jimmy Keeton, age 65, went to be with the Lord and precious granddaughter, Kelsey Keeton on November 2, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his father, Edison Keeton; mother, Veda Keeton; sister, Rosie Lawson, and granddaughter, Kelsey Keeton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Melodie Keeton; son, Jeremy Keeton; granddaughter, Brittany Keeton; grandson, Bradley Posey; great-granddaughter, Sophia Evans; son, George Keeton, Morris (Myra) Keeton; granddaughters, Bailey Keeton, Nevaeh Webb; grandson, Jaxson Jimmy Dean Keeton; sisters, Sue Byrd, Linda Gail Crabtree, and Freda Seabolt; sisters-in-law, Sharon Nakidamen and Sandy Borgialli and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family has chosen cremation. No services are scheduled at this time.

