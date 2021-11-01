Jessie Lee Golden, Clinton

Jessie Lee Golden, age 85 of Clinton passed away peacefully on Monday, November 1, 2021, at NHC Healthcare of Oak Ridge. She was born December 30, 1935, in Anderson County to the late William Henry and Ethel Leinart. She was a member of Hillvale Baptist Church and enjoyed doll collecting, sewing, and crocheting. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Roy David Golden; sisters, Sylena Mae Adcock and Irene Braden; brothers, Wesley John Leinart, William “Bill” Leinart, James “Jim” Leinart, and Fred Richard Gilley.

She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Wells & husband James of Clinton; grandchildren, David Wells & wife Brittny of Knoxville and Jenny Wells of Clinton; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Rev. Allen Giles and Rev. Allen Rutherford officiating. Her graveside will be at 11:00 am Friday at Hillvale Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

