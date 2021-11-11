Jerrica Lynn Wyrick, 33, Knoxville

Jerrica Lynn Wyrick, age 33 of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at her home. She was a “free-spirited redhead” and was a Daddy’s girl!

She loved her friends and family and was a very giving and compassionate person. She loved doing things for others.

She is preceded in death by her father, Tony Lovingood; grandparents, James and Dorothy Price and Connie and Dee Lovingood, grandmother, Katie Bass, and an uncle, Greg Lovingood.

Jerrica is survived by; Her husband, Shannon Wells;

Daughter, Ashlynn Wyrick;

Mother and step-father, Jennifer and Bill Bass;

Step-Mother, Jennifer Verhoeven Lovingood-Ricketts;

Sisters, Courtney Russell, Kenzie Dison, and Cameron Bass;

Brothers, Avery Bass and Jake Lovingood;

Aunt, Lori free;

Grandparents, Harvey and Dorothy Bass ;

Jerrica will be missed also by her many, many close friends;

And numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members.

Her wishes were to be cremated. Services will be held at a later date.

