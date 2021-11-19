Jeff Smith, Jamestown

Jeff Smith age 62, of Jamestown, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the Cumberland Medical Center Crossville surrounded by his family. Jeff was a member of Live In The Spirit Church of Jamestown. He was also a member of the NMCA & AMO Car Clubs. Jeff was an active Drag Car Racer who was sponsored by Chrysler.

He was preceded in death by his father Wallace Smith.

He is survived by his mother: Ann Smith

Children: Corey Smith (Nichole Hampton)

Kristian “Krissy” Smith

Hayley Smith (Andy Bradford)

Grandchildren: Jaden Villarreal Smith, Leilynn Blair Smith, Hayden Smith, Alaya Hampton Smith, Alice Hampton, Jacob Bradford, and Adam Bradford.

Brother: Greg Smith

Sister: Becky (Gerald) Prichard

Nieces: Hannah and Sarah Prichard

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 12-2 pm at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Dale Cox officiating, internment will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Deer Lodge, TN

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jeff Smith.

