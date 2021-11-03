Janice A Wilson, 72

Janice A Wilson, died 30 October 2021 at the age of 72 after a lengthy battle with stomach cancer. She had the soul of an explorer and the heart of an adventurer and lived her life to the fullest. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland to Margaret and Gordon Shepherd, the middle of three children. Her father was in the Royal Air Force and traveled around the world taking his family with him to places ranging from Singapore to Bahrain to Ireland. These early years of traveling instilled in Janice a love of travel and seeing and experiencing new people and places. After completing school, she joined the Royal Navy. She enjoyed parachuting from airplanes, piloting gliders, and spelunking. While working as an Air Traffic Controller for Hern Airport she met her husband of 50 years, Joe Wilson. They had two children and eventually settled in Morgan County in the mid-1990s. She managed the Family Dollar store in Wartburg for more than 15 years and continued to work for Family Dollar until she retired. Never one to be idle for long she volunteered at the Morgan County Visitor Center and helped make bingo and door prizes for the Senior Citizens Center. She was always ready to travel whether it was a month-long road trip out to California, or a trip to England and France via Canada and Iceland, or a cruise across the Atlantic on Cunard’s Queen Mary. She wrote about her life-long passion for travel in the Morgan County Today articles “Itchy Feet”. She lived a great and exciting life. She always said that she had done more by the age of 26 than most people will do in their entire life. But it is her capacity to love and bring joy to those around her that will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband: Joe Wilson.

Two children: Joseph Wilson, and Jacquelyn Lee.

Three grandchildren, a brother, Derek Deane, and sister Adrianne Shepherd.

Due to Covid concerns, the family is not having any services and asks that everyone remember Janice in their own way.

