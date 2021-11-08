James Thomas Sharp, Clinton

James Thomas Sharp, age 95 of Clinton passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center. He was a member of Zion Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Navy. Throughout his life he loved playing cards, entertaining others, cooking for family & friends, and will be remembered as a strong-willed, independent man that lived life to the fullest. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pink & Daisy Jarmon; biological parents, Wayne Sharp and Stella Wallace; sister, Marie Turner; stepbrothers, Bobby Thurman & Elbert Wallace; cousins, Patsy Stair Lomeli and Kyle Fraker;

He is survived by special nieces, Charlene Hobbs & husband Carroll of Knoxville and their children, Gary Hobbs & wife Lisa and their daughter, Brooke Hobbs, Pam Flatt & husband Garry of Cookeville and their children, Emily & Jacob Flatt; special cousins & caregiver Gwenda Ford & husband Kenny of Clinton and John Stair & wife Sandy; brother, Robert Sharp of Powell & his daughters, Pam Hamby & husband Jim of Clinton and their children, Jason Cox and Angie Hamby, Teresa Williams of Knoxville and her daughter, Telisa and son, Anthony Sharp & wife Katherine of Powell and children; several other nieces, nephews, & cousin.

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm, Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Glen Gamble officiating. His graveside will follow at Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Zion Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 312 Sanford Avenue, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

