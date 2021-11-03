James Edward (“Ben”) Murphy, 73

James Edward (“Ben”) Murphy, age 73 years, died unexpectedly on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn.

He was born November 26, 1947, in Loudon, Tenn. to Edward Benjamin Murphy and Bessie Lee Murphy McNallie. He graduated from Karns High School in 1965; served in the U.S. Army, 4th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War; and is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

After a career with Allis Chalmers and Kubota, Jim “retired” with Jean Radovich Murphy, M.D., his beloved wife of 51 years, to an idyllic farm near Kingston, Tenn. He was incredibly proud of his boys, Jason and Justin, and cherished visits from all seven grandchildren that so loved their witty and kind “Papa.”

Jim was a man of quiet strength who led a good life – a life defined by integrity, humility and concern for others. He was well-loved and will be greatly missed by those who knew him best.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his step-sister Gail Norwood and is survived by his wife Jean; sons Jason (Amy) and Justin (Gabi); and grandchildren Sebastian and Penelope Alberdi, Keller Santiago Murphy, and Natalie, Lilly, Aidan, and Annie Murphy.

The family will receive friends and family from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Tunnel to Towers Foundation (www.t2t.org). Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Murphy Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of James Edward Murphy please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

