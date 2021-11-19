James Dodd, Harriman

James Dodd, age 55, of Harriman passed away November 17, 2021, at his home. James enjoyed collecting football cards, watching Nascar & sports. But James took great pride in loving his pastor Garvin Walls.

He is preceded in death by his step-daughter, Nickie Mitchell.

He is survived by his daughter, Krysti (Jake); son, Caleb Dodd; grandchildren, Madeline & Caden Dodd; parents, Dorene & Lynn Dodd; brother, Jeff Dodd; caregiver, Crystal Hicks; special cousin, Julia Grant; aunt, Geri Kirkpatrick and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family is honoring James’ wishes to be cremated. Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James Dodd.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Dodd, of Harriman, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

