Hilda June Morse, Kingston

Hilda June Morse age 79 of Kingston passed away November 10, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. Hilda was of the Baptist faith and was a retired nurse.

She is preceded in death by parents Harold and Veda Everhart.

Survived by husband Robert Morse, daughter Cynthia Morse, sons Robert Cecil Morse Jr. and Steven Morse, sister Linda Hawn, grandchildren Savannah Morse, Julian Morse, Liam Morse, and Madison Morse. Special cousins James Wilson, Donnie Wilson, and wife Wanda Burgess, special friends Sheryl and Lea Moore and Tammy Lively.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m., Reverend Mason Goodman officiating. Burial 1:00 p.m. Sunday at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Morse Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Hilda June Morse please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

