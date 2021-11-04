Hazel Stokes, Clinton

Hazel Stokes, age 79, of Clinton, Tennessee, peacefully entered her heavenly home on November 2, 2021. She was born on June 16, 1942, to the late Lee and Grace Adkins. Hazel was a long-time faithful and devoted member of Red Hill Baptist Church in Andersonville. She dearly loved her Lord, husband, family, grandchildren, and friends. She proudly lived her life as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family. One of her greatest joys in life was having her family all gathered around the table. Her home was always open to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. They were always greeted with a big smile, warm hugs, a lap to sit on, and always left with a “you don’t have to leave.” Her lifelong example of compassion, selflessness, and patience is a true testament to her character. We will forever be grateful for the time we had with her.

In addition to her parents, Hazel is preceded in death by, her loving husband of 58 years William “Bill” Stokes; brother Rex Adkins (wife Donna); sister Ila Robbins (husband Hoye);

She is survived by, sisters Bernice Hatmaker and Faye Adkins of Andersonville; brother Eugene Adkins (wife Linda) of Knoxville; daughters Tracy Souder and Lena Scott (husband Steve) of Clinton; son Lee Stokes (Gina) of Clinton; grandchildren Eric Mathes, Morgan Smith (husband Zane), Blake Scott (Amy), Taylor Bailey (husband Christian), and Peyton Dickson (husband Jesse); great-grandchildren Carson, Haley, Jackson, Lincoln, Callie, Isaac, and soon to be Graham. Brother-in-law Jerry Stokes (Diane) of Kingston, sister-in-law Wanda Estes of Harriman, and many special nieces and nephews.

Receiving of friends will be Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Funeral Service to follow. Graveside will be Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in her memory to the American Heart Association at heart.org.

