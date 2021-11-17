Hazel Lorena McCuis, Rocky Top (formerly of Rockwood

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, Hazel Lorena McCuistion Collins of Rocky Top (formerly of Rockwood) left her earthly home to be welcomed by her Heavenly Father to her eternal home with Jesus where He promises no more suffering and no more death. “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” Revelation 21:4. She will no longer have to contend with near-blindness from macular degeneration nor battle cancer.

Hazel was a proud member of First Families of Tennessee by tracing her family’s lineage back prior to Tennessee statehood. She tremendously enjoyed genealogy and was quick to share her vast knowledge with family members who were interested.

Born February 19, 1926, Hazel was a member of “the greatest generation”. She worked at The Secret City during World War II. After her marriage to Frank Collins, she devoted many years as a mother and homemaker. She was employed at JC Penney’s Rockwood, at Rockwood Electric Utility, and her most enjoyable job as secretary/bookkeeper of First Baptist Church, Rockwood where she remained a member. After retirement, she and Frank enjoyed traveling and gardening.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, FR “Frank” Collins, parents AW “Andy” and Margaret “Maggie” Pierson McCuistion, and brothers Ford, Roy, James, Frank, Benton, and Kenneth. Hazel is survived by:

Daughter: Lori (Gary) Collins Houck of Rocky Top, TN

Son: Sam (Ann) Collins of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: David (Lyndsay) Collins, Misti (Matthew David) Houck, and Shaunda (Ryan) Morris

Four great-grandchildren and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

Amazing Sister: Elizabeth Boles (age 101) of Kingston, TN

Family will receive friends and family at Evans Mortuary Chapel in Rockwood, TN on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm with a graveside service and interment to follow at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN at 2:00 pm. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Hazel Lorena McCuistion Collins.

