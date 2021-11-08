Harriman Home Fire, Owner Helped Out of Home By Bystanders

Harriman Fire personnel were dispatched on an all call house fire at 124 Roberts Street this morning just before noon. No injuries were reported and two young men, Cody Watson and Hayden Davis were recognized for getting the homeowner out safely, as they were walking by when they saw flames coming from the structure and took quick action to go up to the burning home and notify the owner the house was on fire.

The Davis home was severely damaged by the flames, but most of the structure was saved due to quick response by Fire officials. Harriman Fire was assisted by The Rockwood and Kingston Fire departments per their mutual Aid agreement and Harriman Fired Department wanted to extend thanks to those departments. The Red Cross will be notified to assist the Davis family with a place to stay for a day or two.

