Harold Gregory “Greg” Bell, 70

Harold Gregory “Greg” Bell, age 70, peacefully went to be with the Lord, November 16, 2021, surrounded by family. He grew up as a member of Robertsville Baptist Church. Greg graduated from Oak Ridge High School and was a member of the Class of 1969 Reunion Committee, which he greatly enjoyed. Greg retired after being employed for 41 years, working at Y12, X10, K25, SNS, ORNL, and UT Battell during that time. He had a tremendous love for off-road Jeep rides at Windrock and any trails he could fit down. Greg was his family’s rock. He was always caring, compassionate, giving, and would do anything for anyone.

He was preceded in death by father, Harold Lee Bell; mother, Marie Bell; brother, Dennis Bell; aunts, Joyce Seyfried, Betty Forseman, and Hazel Dillon; and uncle, Jack Forseman.

Survivors include wife, Patsy Bell; son, William Lee Bell; daughter, Grace Woods and husband, Morgan; grandsons, Chase Woods and Harry & Lucas Bell; brother, Don Bell; cousins, Jill Kenny and husband, Ron, Tim Forseman, Richard, Diane, and Jackie Dillon; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law who Greg loved & cherished dearly. The family would like to express special thanks to UT Medical Center for their rapid and wonderful care, Select Specialty North Knox for their amazing care and love they showed Greg, and Amedysis Home Health & Hospice for their genuine care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Greg’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116, www.diabetes.org or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281, www.jdrf.org. The family will receive friends 12-2 pm Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm with Pastor Tom Woods officiating with interment to follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Harold Gregory “Greg” Bell please visit our Tribute Store.

