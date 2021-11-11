Hanh “Hank” Quach, Oak Ridge

Hanh “Hank” Quach, age 77, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away on November 7, 2021. He was born in Hanoi, Vietnam on May 8, 1944, the son of Dam Quach and Hung Nguyen. He served as a military historian for the Army of the Republic of Vietnam. He left Vietnam in April of 1975 during the fall of Saigon. Hanh graduated cum laude from Park University in Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in Economics. He earned aviation maintenance technology certification from the Rice Aviation school in Houston, Texas.

He served as a general administrator at Tenneco in Houston, TX. He was an information technology technician at PAI, then American Technologies, Inc., and ORNL Federal Credit Union in Oak Ridge, TN. He retired from the credit union in 2014.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Diep Quach. He is survived by his daughter Vy Yen Quach and son Viet Tim Quach; sister Tuyet Quach and husband Xuan Doan, sister Trinh Quach and husband Hung Le, sister Nhung Quach and husband Loi Tran, brother An Quach and wife Phung Luu, brother Khoi Quach, brother Nguyen Quach, and sister Tho Quach; and many nieces and nephews.

Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis, TN. No services are currently scheduled. Arrangements were handled by Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

