Hagerty Statement on Nomination of Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell

Brad Jones 15 hours ago National News Leave a comment 5 Views

Official portrait of Governor Jerome H. Powell. Mr. Powell took office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term ending January 31, 2014…For more information, visit http://www.federalreserve.gov/aboutthefed/bios/board/powell.htm

NASHVILLE, TN—United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Banking Committee, today released the following statement on President Joe Biden’s decision to nominate Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell to a second term:

“I’ve known Jay for many years, and while the two of us do not agree on everything, I believe he has done a good job despite Democrat spending and policies discouraging work, making his dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment extremely difficult. I have deep concerns about rising inflation and the impact it’s having on all Americans—concerns I’ve spoken with Chair Powell about—and I am pleased the Fed has begun to take action—action that should have come sooner—where it can to address this. As the Biden Administration continues to push its big-government socialism and transformational policies to make the American people dependent on the government from cradle-to-grave, I believe stability at the Fed is in the best interest of workers, taxpayers, and our markets, and I intend to support Chair Powell for a second term.”

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Representative Fleischmann Statement on Horrific Violence in Afghanistan

Representative Chuck Fleischmann Introduces Resolution to Honor the Lives of Our Chattanooga Service Members Chattanooga, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: