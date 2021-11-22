Hagerty Statement on Nomination of Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell

Official portrait of Governor Jerome H. Powell. Mr. Powell took office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term ending January 31, 2014…For more information, visit http://www.federalreserve.gov/aboutthefed/bios/board/powell.htm

NASHVILLE, TN—United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Banking Committee, today released the following statement on President Joe Biden’s decision to nominate Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell to a second term:

“I’ve known Jay for many years, and while the two of us do not agree on everything, I believe he has done a good job despite Democrat spending and policies discouraging work, making his dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment extremely difficult. I have deep concerns about rising inflation and the impact it’s having on all Americans—concerns I’ve spoken with Chair Powell about—and I am pleased the Fed has begun to take action—action that should have come sooner—where it can to address this. As the Biden Administration continues to push its big-government socialism and transformational policies to make the American people dependent on the government from cradle-to-grave, I believe stability at the Fed is in the best interest of workers, taxpayers, and our markets, and I intend to support Chair Powell for a second term.”

