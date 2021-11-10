Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce General Fusion Corporation to Establish U.S. Headquarters in Oak Ridge

Global leader in fusion energy technology to invest more than $500,000, create 20 new jobs over five years

NASHVILLE Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and General Fusion Corporation officials announced today the company will establish its first U.S. operations in Tennessee by locating its U.S. headquarters in Oak Ridge.

Based in Vancouver, Canada, General Fusion Corporation, the U.S.-based subsidiary of General Fusion, Inc., will initially invest $539,000 and create 20 new jobs in Anderson County over the next five years.

Founded in 2002, General Fusion is working to transform the world’s energy supply with practical fusion energy. The company’s new U.S. headquarters will enhance its Technology Commercialization Program, managing collaborations with national laboratories such as Oak Ridge National Laboratory, universities and the U.S. government.

Learn more about General Fusion at generalfusion.com, and read the company’s full announcement here.

In the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 80 economic development projects in East Tennessee resulting in approximately 10,500 job commitments and roughly $3 billion in capital investment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

