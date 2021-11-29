Gina Gayle Worbington, 54

Gina Gayle Worbington departed her earthly home on November 23, 2021, to enter the loving arms of God. Gina was born to Moon Mullins (Paul) and Dimples Mullins ( Fagan) in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on August 2, 1967. She is survived by her 3 sisters, Karen Bright, Jan Mullins Elliott, and Ginger Parnell, and many other family members. She worked as a pharmacy technician at Methodist Medical Center and then at Apple Discount Drugs until 2007.

A memorial service will be planned by the family at a later date. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are being made by Jones Mortuary in Clinton.

