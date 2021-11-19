Geraldine Elizabeth Danford, Oak Ridge

Geraldine Elizabeth Danford, age 89, of Oak Ridge, passed away just shy of her 90th birthday, October 19, 2021, from complications due to a stroke. Gerry was born on November 13, 1931, in New Augusta, Mississippi. She was raised in Lucedale, MS, where she graduated early from high school and attended the University of Southern Mississippi, earning a degree in chemistry. Her first job took her briefly to Louisville, Kentucky before she relocated to Oak Ridge in 1954 to work as a chemist at K-25. Merlin Danford entered her life and they were married in 1957. She left K-25 to raise her family but returned to work later at ORNL as an information analyst before retiring in 1994. Gerry enjoyed genealogy and traveled across Europe and the United States, researching at libraries along the way. She was an active member of the DAR and First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge.

Gerry was preceded in death by parents, O.Z. & Alyne Smith; former husband, Merlin Danford; brother, Rayburn Smith; sister, Bernice Brashier; as well as too many friends to count.

Survivors include son, Ed Danford, and wife, Teresa of Austin, TX; daughters, Colleen Danford and Melinda Danford of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Eric Danford and wife, Chelsea of Knoxville, Mitch Danford of Greenville, SC, and Kevin Young of Oak Ridge; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge at 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, or to a charity of your choice. Services will be held later this year and will be announced by Weatherford Mortuary. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Elizabeth Smith Danford please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

