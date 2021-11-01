Geneva McClendon, 98

Geneva McClendon passed away surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in Kingston. She was 98 years old.

Geneva Roy McClendon was born on January 5, 1923, to Sylvester Goodin Roy and Daisy Cooper in Russell County, Kentucky. Geneva moved to Oak Ridge, TN from Kentucky Dam Village, Kentucky, in February of 1945 and lived in Oak Ridge for over 75 years. She was a devout Baptist and a longtime member of Glenwood Baptist Church Oak Ridge. Geneva loved choral music, church choir, and she sang in the “Sweet Adelines” for many years. She loved wildflower gardening and made the family Thanksgiving meal every year from marriage to age 90. When her husband J.D. retired, Geneva became his “hands-off” fishing buddy, but she caught a few big fish herself. After the passing of her husband, J.D., Geneva traveled to all 50 United States, Canada, Europe and traveled to Hawaii twice. Most of all, Geneva had so many, many friends. She had church friends, neighbor friends, Yum Yum sisters, she loved to be around people and groups. She loved her sons-in-law like they were her own sons.



Geneva McClendon is preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Daisy Roy, her brother T.L. Eads, her sisters Lillian Roy, Unema Rexroat, Imogene Goulet, and her grandson Michael Wayne Hathorne.



She is survived by her daughters Sandra Augustus (Gerald), Brenda Bunch (Chuck), Jayne Hathorne (Wayne), her grandchildren Chris Augustus (Dina), Julie Barber(Gilbert-deceased), Ann Moriak (Steve), Matthew Hathorne, her great-grandchildren Molly Moriak, Daniel Augustus, Elizabeth Augustus, Frank Moriak, and Special Friends whom she loved like her own sons, Dean Orr and Bob Johnson.



A Funeral Service for Geneva R McClendon will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. with interment to follow at 2:00 p.m. Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Pastor Mark Walton will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, Geneva expressed wishes that donations be made to the Glenwood Baptist Church, 200 N Alabama Rd, Oak Ridge, TN

37830. Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

