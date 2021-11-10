Geneva Mae Manis, Harriman

Ms. Geneva Mae Manis, age 79, of Harriman passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Willis Manis.

Two daughters: Glenna Branstetter and Della Manis.

Parents: Glen & Lillie Newby.

She is survived by two sons: Charles Manis and Sonny Manis.

Two daughters: Lisa Robins and Tammie Manis.

Sister: Ann Shillings.

Three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

And many nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Bro. Dudley Evans officiating. Graveside services will be Thursday, November 11, 2021, in Kelsey Yates Cemetery in Ten Mile at 12:00 noon.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Manis family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Geneva, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

