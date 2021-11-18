Gene Arthur Pike Jr, Kingston

Gene Arthur Pike Jr., age 59 of Knoxville, beloved husband, and father, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Gene enjoyed making music with his family and was a devoted UT football fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene Arthur Pike Sr. and Edna Christine Pike; grandparents, Earl and Fannie Dyer.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Cathy; 3 children, Gene III, Earl, Rachel; Siblings, Curtis, Tina, Tami, and Tony; also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Remember Me

Remember me when flowers bloom

Early in the spring

Remember me on sunny days

In the fun that summer brings.

Remember me in the fall

As you walk through the leaves of gold

And in the wintertime- remember me

In the stories that are told.

But most of all remember

Each day- right from the start

I will be forever near

For I live within your heart.

