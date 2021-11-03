Gary “Stick” Nelson, Harriman

Gary “Stick” Nelson of Harriman, TN went home to be with the Lord early Monday morning, on November 1. Gary was born on November 12, 1958. He was a graduate of Harriman High School. Gary was a Boilermaker and retired from TVA where he had many roles including Outage and Work Control Manager positions at the Kingston Fossil Plant. He loved to work and started at a very young age, surveying with Fred Moore.

If you asked Gary what his greatest accomplishment was, he would tell you having his son Scott with Maria Vichot-Nelson. Gary was known for his love of music and speed. You would often find Gary at the races. He also loved fishing and working on equipment, especially motors. He spent the last five years in love with Shi-Tzus. Gary was intelligent and funny with a unique sense of humor.

Gary is preceded in death by his father, Charles Walter “Sheriff” Nelson, his mother Alice Ruth Roberts, his brother David Nelson and sister Margie West.

He is survived by his son, Charles Scott Nelson, his siblings Sherry and Mickey Baxendale, Diane McAllister and Angela Strange, and many special nieces and nephews. Along with his special brother, Greg L Smith.

The Family will receive friends Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman, TN from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A celebration of life service will follow at 8:00 PM. Graveside services will be Friday at 11:00 AM in Swan Pond.

Gary was like family to many and will be missed.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Nelson family.

