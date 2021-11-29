Gary Lynn Braden Sr, Clinton

Gary Lynn Braden Sr. Age 61 of Clinton, TN passed away on November 21, 2021, at his residence.

Gary is preceded in death by his grandparents Lige and Irene Braden. Mother Ethel Braden Finch, mother-in-law Anna Bell Boshears, and a granddaughter Kaylee Braden.

Gary leaves behind a loving wife of 40 years Martha Braden, daughter Crystal Braden, sons Charles Boshears, Chris Braden, and wife Bethany of Oak Ridge, TN. Gary Braden Jr., Jerry Braden, Jason Braden and Austin Braden. Grandchildren Tyson Boshears, Jordan Braden, Jazmine Braden, Kyra Boshears, Landon Boshears, Cannon Boshears, Dalton Braden, Dawson Braden, Liam Wright, Konley Braden, Jason Braden Jr. A sister Anna Mosley and husband Greg of Lake City, TN. A host of nieces and nephews, 2 very special Nieces Misty Smith and Jennifer Collins, special friends Alvin and Veronica Patterson, and Jay Elkins.

Visitation: 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

