Gabriel Edmond Wright, Harriman

Gabriel Edmond Wright, age 68 of Harriman, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at his home. Gabriel was a proud Army Veteran. After serving in the Army, he joined Union Local 32 as a Laborer until his retirement. Gabriel was of Methodist Faith. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Gabriel was preceded in death by his parent Harvey “Bob” and Barbara Wright; brother, Harvey Wright Jr.

Gabriel is survived by

Life partner Judy

Sisters Rebecca Roberts

Cathy Britton

Pamela Powell and husband John

Special Friend Chuck Landanburger

And a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside service to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, with Pastor Kevin Gray officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Wright Family.

