FREE FLU SHOT EVENTS PLANNED NOVEMBER 9TH TO “FIGHTFLUTN”

Anderson County Health hosting events in the area.

Clinton, Tenn. – Anderson County Health Department will hold special “FightFluTN” events November 9 to provide flu shots at no charge to increase the number of people vaccinated against influenza in Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Health urges all Tennesseans ages six months and older who have not yet received a flu shot this flu season to get one as soon as possible.

The Anderson County Health Department is offering free flu vaccines on November 9, from 1pm – 4pm, at the Health Department located at 710 North Main Street. Clinton TN 37716. The event will be pull-up and park.

No appointments are needed to get a flu shot during this event.

Flu shot locations and plans vary by county. Find a map of local #FightFluTN flu shot locations and contact information online at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/immunization-program/ip/flu-in-tennessee/influenza-immunization.html.

The Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone aged six months and older. Learn more about fighting seasonal flu at www.cdc.gov/flu/consumer/prevention.htm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest