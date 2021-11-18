Former Norris Police Chief Sentenced in Aggravated Perjury, Forgery Case

The former Norris police chief Samuel Ogburn, is facing time in jail in an ongoing case involving aggravated perjury and forgery charges. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents began investigating allegations against Samuel Ogburn, 44, in September of 2019. In May 2019, agents found that while serving as Chief of the Norris Police Department, Ogburn falsified a firearms training document and submitted it to the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission. Ogburn resigned his position shortly after the allegations surfaced, and turned himself in. documents state. Ogburn was sentenced and will face 11 months and 29 days in jail followed by 11 months and 29 days of probation, court
Tags Aggravated Perjury City of Norris Forgery Norris Norris Police Department Police Chief
