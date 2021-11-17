Elmer Gerald Gaines, Rockwood

Elmer Gerald Gaines, age 76, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 14,

2021, at his home.



Most everyone knew him as Gerald, but those closest knew him as Paw. He was a longtime resident of

Spring City and a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He loved crappie fishing, hunting and had a unique

ability to get people to smile with his keen sense of humor.



Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Cecil Gaines, Jr. and Velma Mincy Gaines; sisters,

Sandra Gaines Perry, Barbara Gaines Byrd, Shirley Gaines Godsey, Patricia Gaines Kast, and, Pamela

Gaines Johnson; brothers, Harold Gaines, Bill Gaines, and Terry Gaines; and son, Duane Gaines.



Survivors include his son, Kris (Nicole) Gaines of Kingston, TN; daughter-in-law Carolyn Gaines of

Oliver Springs; grandchildren Chasity Gaines, Jeremy Gaines and Micheal Gaines and Paw’s Buddy,

Colten Gaines; great-grandchildren Tyler Gaines, Jacob Sloan, Makyla McCarroll, Abel Gaines, Ayden

Byrd, Heaven Gaines; brother, David Gaines of Niota, special nieces LaShawn Gaines-Peoples, Cindy

Gaines Jacobsen both of Spring City and Debbie Godsey Henningfield of Mechanicsville, MD; several

other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



The family will receive friends, Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the

Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with

Minister David Pryor officiating. Gerald’s remains will be laid to rest at the East Tennessee State

Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier) in Knoxville, Tennessee at a later date. The family requests that in

lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org. An

online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary; 805 N. Gateway Avenue;

Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Elmer Gerald Gaines.

