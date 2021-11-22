Elizabeth A. East Shelton, Harriman (formerly of Rockwood)

Mrs. Elizabeth A. East Shelton, age 85 of Harriman, formerly of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, November 19th, 2021. She was born on September 17th, 1936, in Rockwood, TN. She was a member of the Eastern Star and a member of the Post Oak Baptist Church. She was the owner of Shelton’s Campground for several years. She enjoyed her time there, overseeing the campground, and made a lot of connections with special friends over the years. She was always a family-oriented person, loving those who she kept close and cherished. She is preceded in death by her parents: Ben & Lucille East; First Husband: Wayne McNew; Second Husband: Richard Shelton; and Brothers: Robert Dean East & James East. She is survived by:

Siblings: Mary Laura Stolz of Warsaw, VA

Bennie East (Ada Mae) of Rockwood, TN

Jean Meredith of Harriman, TN

David East (Linda) of Rockwood, TN

Special Friend: Robert Colyer of Kingston, TN

Randy Childs

Nephews: Ronnie East (Paulette) of Spotsylvania, VA

Dewayne East (Angela) of Kingston, TN

Kevin East of Rockwood, TN

Nick East of Harriman, TN

Niece: Tammy East of Knoxville, TN

And several other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 22nd, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm ET with Rev. Larry Tilley officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held on Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021, at 1:00 pm ET in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Elizabeth A. East Shelton.

