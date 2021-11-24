Eleria Jane Morgan, 65

Eleria Jane Morgan, age 65, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Eleria was a member of Clinton Church of God of Prophecy. She was an outstanding lady who loved the Lord, gardening, and flowers. She will be deeply missed by her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Otto Morgan; son, Chris Roberts; daughter-in-law, Heather Roberts; sisters, Diane Evans and Netty Sue Parker; grandchildren, Ashley and Brandon Roberts.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Eleria Morgan, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

