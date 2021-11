Mac’s Pharmacy is hosting a drive-through vaccine clinic on Friday, November 5 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The clinic will be held at the Oak Ridge location, 45 New York Avenue. You can get a flu shot and/or a COVID vaccine.

The Flu shots are available any time that day. The COVID vaccines require an appointment. Click here to reserve your time. Bring your insurance card with you and they’ll handle the rest. Protect yourself, your co-workers and your loved ones from the flu!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest