Dr. William “Kelly” Dagenhart, 84

Dr. William “Kelly” Dagenhart, age 84, died peacefully at home, Sunday, November 7, 2021. Kelly was born, April 8, 1937, in Stony Point, NC to the late John Luther & Bernice Beckham Dagenhart and spent most of his young life in Maryland. He graduated from Glen Burnie High School and received an undergraduate degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and a master’s and a doctorate in physics from the University of Tennessee. Kelly married Sally Rorrer Dagenhart in Pulaski, VA in 1958 and was employed at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for 37 years. Kelly loved creatively serving his community, neighbors, and the world through Remove Intoxicated Drivers, Rotary Club, and his church. He kept all those around him on their toes as a 72-year survivor of Polio and Type 1 Diabetes. Kelly also suffered from Parkinson’s Disease. A heartfelt thank goes out to all his caregivers over the years including DayBreak Personal Services, Jeri Echols, LPN, Home Options, and Amedysis Hospice.

Kelly was preceded in death by son, Keith R. Dagenhart, in 1982.

In addition to his wife, Sally, he is survived by daughter, Pamela L. Dagenhart; sons, W. David Dagenhart (Natasha) and Jonathan K. Dagenhart; grandsons, Sergei Dubovov (Ashley) and Daniel Dagenhart; sister, Laura Stransky (George); brother-in-law, Pat Rorrer; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests to donations in Kelly’s name be made to one of the following: Missions at First United Methodist Church, 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830; Rotary Club of Oak Ridge, Attn: The Rotary Foundation, P O Box 4183, Oak Ridge, TN 37831; Joslin Diabetes Research Fund at giving.joslin.org; or Parkinson’s Research Fund at tribute.michaeljfox.org.

The family will receive friends 1-2 pm Sunday, November 14, 2021, at First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm with an interment to follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Masks are requested to be worn for those attending. Services will be live-streamed at fumcor.org. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William “Kelly” Dagenhart please visit our Tribute Store.

