Dorothy Roberts Macon, Ten Mile

Dorothy Roberts Macon age 92 of Ten Mile, Tennessee passed away November 28, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center.

Preceded in death by husband Lonnie Macon, daughter Carol Ann Wineinger, son-in-law Douglas Wineinger.

Survived by son Arthur Wesley Macon, granddaughters: Brittany Korte, Sandra Kaye Perez, Cheryl Ann Wineinger, Christina Macon, and Ariane Macon Williams, seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Luminary Cemetery with Minister Johnathan Godsey officiating.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Macon Family.

