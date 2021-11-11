Donna Louise Hamby, Lancing

Donna Louise Hamby, age 51, passed away on November 6, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her father, Randall Hawn; brother, Ron Hawn.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Hamby; daughters, Felecia, Ashley, and Savannah; mother, Patty Dean; granddaughter, Nova Sherman; brother & sister-in-law, Mark, Mable Hamby and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Donna was a loving wife and mother and grandmother and will be missed.

The family has chosen cremation and no services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Donna Louise Hamby.

