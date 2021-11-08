Donald Jack (Jackie) Southard, 76

Donald Jack (Jackie) Southard, born August 11, 1945, went to Heaven on November 4, 2021, after a long battle with several chronic diseases. He was a member of Community Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

Jack was raised in Oliver Springs, TN. Upon graduation from Oliver Springs High School in 1963, he made his way to Chicago, IL to work construction and assembly work. He moved to Gary, Indiana to work at Inland Steel where he met his wife of 57 years, Barbara Harrison Southard. In 1972 he moved his wife and 3 children to Oliver Springs to be near family. Jack came back to Tennessee as a pipefitter. He worked for L.C. Hammock Company for a period of time, at K-25 for 6 ½ years and after being laid off there, got his Plumber’s license and started his own company, Jack’s Plumbing and Repair Service. He became a licensed contractor, and the company became Jack Southard Company in 2000. He did water and wastewater construction.

Jack was a farmer at heart and raised beef cattle and hay on his Clinton farm.

Jack was one of a family of 12 children. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, W.C. and Louise Southard; brothers W.C., Jr., and James; sisters Barbara Southard Stooksbury, Betty Southard Riner, and Brenda Southard Stinnett; grandson; Curtis Tyler Russell; nephew W.C. Southard III.

Jack is survived by his wife Barbara Harrison Southard; children Dorothy Southard Russell and Robin, Lisa Southard Smith and David, and Donald Jack (Jackie) Southard, Jr.; grandchildren Heather Smith Blackwood and David, Jessica Russell Engebretsen and Erik, R. J. Webber and Nola, Dargan Southard, Maddox Southard, Kaylee Webber Houck and Chance, Esther Southard, Ella Russell, and Harrison Southard; great-grandchildren; Aubrey Blackwood, Briana Blackwood, Celia Blackwood, Delaney Blackwood, Eli Brooks Engebretsen, and Lennox Jenue-Southard; brothers Thomas Southard and Joe Southard; sisters Linda Southard Slack, Gail Southard Sigmon and Mike, Margaret Southard Tuggle and Rodney, Rebecca Southard Moses; and a slew of nieces and nephews

A special thank you to The Home Company of East, TN, The Home Option, and Amedysis Hospice for the exceptional nurses who took such good care of Jack in his last days.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 8, 2021, between the hours of 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service is to be held at 7:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Robert Combs officiating. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 11 AM. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Southard family. www.sharpfh.com

