Dennis Anfinson, Kingston

Dennis Anfinson, age 76, of Kingston, Tennessee, passed away October 20, 2021, from small cell lung cancer.

Dennis, son of Donald and Vivian Anfinson, was born December 4, 1944, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He graduated from the University of Tennessee and was a life-long fan of UT football and the Chicago Cubs. After school, Dennis enlisted in the Air Force and served in the Vietnam War.

In his free time, Dennis was said to have a lucky streak. He loved to gamble and somehow always won. He was also an avid bowler and golfer. Family was at the center of Dennis’ life – he remained close friends with Betty Lawson, his wife of 12 years.

Dennis is survived by his daughter Mello Summer Anfinson; his son, Christopher Walden; and his grandchildren Jaden Keenan, Justice Couch, and Harper Anfinson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Barry Anfinson.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Anfinson Family.
