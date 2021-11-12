Deloris Sue Kennedy, Cleveland

Deloris Sue Kennedy, age 60 passed away November 11, 2021, at her home in Cleveland, Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Junior & Joan Kennedy; 3 sisters, Ginger Burdin, Barbara Wallace, and Melissa Taylor; brother, Donnie Kennedy.

She is survived by sister, Genia (Roger) Hambright of Deer Lodge and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family; one special niece, Stacy Burdin that took such good care of her.

The family will receive friends Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-3 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Tim Tompson officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Deloris Sue Kennedy.

