Delilah June Spivey, Athens

Mrs. Delilah June Spivey, age 60, a resident of Athens, Tennessee passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Sweetwater Hospital in Sweetwater, Tennessee. She was born June 22, 1961, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Delilah was a loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother who took care of all her family and especially loved her Grandbabies. She loved all animals, especially her cats, gardening, flowers, and cooking; and was an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph & Pauline Jo James Fisher; sister, Lulabelle Reed; and brothers, Robert James, and Toby Fisher.

Survivors include:

Husband: Ronald J. Spivey of Athens, TN

Children & Spouses: Raymond (Sara) Fisher of Athens, TN

Robert Thomas (Toni) Fisher of Athens, TN

Grandchildren: Christina Fisher, Tristan Fisher, and Bianca Fisher

Sister-in-law: Janie James of Grandview, TN

And several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Don Umphrey officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Reed Cemetery on Alloway Road, Grandview, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Delilah June Spivey.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

