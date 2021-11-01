David Michael Murphy “Mike”, Oliver Springs

David Michael Murphy “Mike”, age 63 of Oliver Springs passed away at his home on Sunday, October 31, 2021. He was retired from Cleveland Plywood.

Mike was a huge “jokester” and was loved by all who knew him. He was a photographer and enjoyed photographing nature including rainbows, waterfalls, and birds. He loved riding his motorcycle and just spending time with his wife and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Patrick and Blanche Leona Murphy.

He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Patterson Murphy;

Step-children, Diane Patterson Lee, Larry Patterson, and Eddie Patterson;

Grandchildren, Kimberly Goss, Kelsi Patterson, and Brandon Goss;

Great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Riley Goss;

And a host of other family and good friends.

David chose cremation with no service to be held.

