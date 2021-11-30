David Hill, Harriman

Mr. David Hill, age 55, of Harriman, TN passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021. In David’s younger years, he loved to draw and was artistic. As he grew older, his creativity and artistic ability never diminished. Whether it was old cars or things he would get from the thrift store, David loved to tinker with things. He mostly kept to himself, living off the land as much as he could. As a matter of fact, he run his own electricity from old car batteries he had connected and kept charged by an alternator. David had struggles like everyone else and was a man who was set in his ways, but he was also the kind of man who would give you the shirt of his back if you needed it. He loved his family, especially his son and his mother. David was true to who he was.

He is preceded in death by his mother: Marietta Davis

Paternal grandparents: Mamaw Imogene and Papaw Robert Hill

Maternal grandparents: Myrtle and Jack Moore.

He is survived by his son: David Arnold “Arnie” Hill

His father: Fred Hill

Six siblings: Donald (Shelly) Hill, Fred (Angie) Hill, Robert (Melanie) Hill, Deloris (Scott) Carpenter, Raymond (Christy) Brown, and Amanda (David) Mcnelley

Several nieces and nephews

And a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

The Family will hold a memorial service at 6:00 PM on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Bro. Herb Judkins will be officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Hill family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

