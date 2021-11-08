David Eugene Poland, Wartburg

David Eugene Poland went to be with the Lord on November 4, 2021. He was born to David Benjamin (Dugger) and Mary Frank Poland in Harriman, Tennessee on June 6, 1949.

As a teenager, David moved to Michigan City, Indiana in pursuit of employment. It was here that he began his career working with the Southshore Railroad – a journey that lasted more than two decades. Shortly after moving to Indiana, he met and married the love of his life, Cynthia Poland, with whom he spent the next 50 years building a life and legacy. The two moved back to Tennessee in 1997 where David spent his remaining years. Together, David and Cynthia raised two children and doted over 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He always enjoyed his visits to and from his many friends and family members from all across the United States.

David’s down-to-earth personality, witty sense of humor, and infectious laugh brought smiles to the faces of all who knew him. He was a true southern gentleman that his family was blessed to call their own.

David is preceded in death by his parents, David Benjamin (Dugger) and Mary Frank Poland, sister Betty Poland, and brother Bill Poland. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia, children Monica (Richard) Knarr and Michael (Melissa) Poland, grandchildren Todd (Layne) Wiley, Ian (McKenzie) Wiley, Ashley Wiley (children Mark, Jr., Alana, and Weslynn), Makayla (Mason) Boles (daughter Victoria), and Maiah Poland, and sister Lois Poland. He also leaves behind a host of extended family and friends, all of whom will miss him dearly.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4-6:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 6 pm with Bro. Doug White officiating. Graveside services will be at Emory Heights Cemetery in Harriman on Wednesday, November 10th at 11:00 a.m.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of David Poland.

