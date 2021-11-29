Danny Ray Newby, Harriman

Danny Ray Newby age 66, of Harriman, TN, passed away November 23, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by parents Albert & Pearl Newby, sister Shirley Pearson, brother Avery Lee Newby.

Survived by

Daughter Danielle Newby

Sisters Charlotte Lewallen
Fannie Everhart
Grandsons Michael, Peyton, and Caleb
Special cousin Sherry Lewallen

And a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members

A Private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Newby family.

